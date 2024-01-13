Watson has been tabbed as probable to face the Pacers on Sunday due to an illness.
Watson has been a steady presence off the bench for the Nuggets this season, missing just two games and regularly averaging between 15 to 20 minutes per game. His potential absence could open minutes for Zeke Nnaji.
