Watson (undisclosed) is probable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Clippers.
The Nuggets are sitting their entire starting lineup along with several rotation players Tuesday. Watson has averaged 20.3 minutes through three preseason contests, and he could potentially be looking at a big role Tuesday.
