Watson is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors.
With three of Denver's usual starters out Monday, the defensive-minded forward will get an opportunity in the first unit. Watson has averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in 30.7 minutes across 12 games as a starter this season.
