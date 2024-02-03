Watson finished Friday's 120-108 victory over the Trail Blazers with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 22 minutes.

Watson delivered a strong effort, providing 10 of his 14 points in the final stanza, including two big 3-pointers that helped to put the game away. Watson was initially listed questionable with a knee contusion, but he showed no ill effects from the injury. The UCLA product's fantasy utility is still quite limited, but he's one injury away from increased volume.