Watson registered 21 points (8-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes Thursday against Motor City.

Watson was one of two Grand Rapids starters to reach the 20-point threshold, and he also snagged five of his six boards on the defensive end. The 20-year-old has now put up 20-plus points in two of his firs four regular-season appearances.