Watson (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
After missing the team's past 28 contests, Watson's injury status has officially improved to questionable for Tuesday's matchup. Even if the rookie forward is available to suit up against the Pelicans, it would not be surprising to see the Nuggets take it easier with Watson, making him an unappealing fantasy option for the time being.
