Watson posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 victory over the Clippers.

Watson has been a low-end fantasy contributor to open the season with 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.4 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes per game. Christian Braun left this game with an ankle injury and wasn't able to return, making Watson a player to monitor in case this injury lingers. Watson's steal/block rates gives him a nice floor when the minutes are there.