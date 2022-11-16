Denver recalled Watson from the G League on Wednesday.
Watson, who's scored at least 20 points in four straight G League games, will be available for the Nuggets on Wednesday. Before heading to Grand Rapids, the rookie first-round pick appeared in four of Denver's first six games, totaling six points and three rebounds in nine minutes.
