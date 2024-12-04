Share Video

Watson will come off the bench in Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors.

Aaron Gordon will reclaim his starting spot, sending Watson to the bench Tuesday. The 22-year-old started in the club's last 11 outings, during which he averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks across 31.2 minutes per game.

