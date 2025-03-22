Watson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The Nuggets will have Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (ankle/calf) back in the first unit, so Watson will return to the bench while Russell Westbrook will slot alongside Murray in the backcourt. Due to his second-unit role, Watson's upside should be reduced considerably for this matchup.
