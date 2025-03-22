Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Watson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets will have Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (ankle/calf) back in the first unit, so Watson will return to the bench while Russell Westbrook will slot alongside Murray in the backcourt. Due to his second-unit role, Watson's upside should be reduced considerably for this matchup.

More News