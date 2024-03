Watson posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Friday's 111-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Watson had no impact in the loss, failing to score in 11 minutes. While he has flashed some upside this season, his role continues to be one of frustration. He is unlikely to have any value for the remainder of the season but should be monitored by anyone playing in a dynasty format as a potential buy-low candidate.