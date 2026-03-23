Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Watson will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set following his return from a 19-game absence due to a strained right hamstring. With the 23-year-old forward out, Spencer Jones and Tim Hardaway are candidates to see increased playing time.
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