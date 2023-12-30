Watson totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 119-93 loss to the Thunder.

Watson started for the second game in a row, and while he couldn't repeat the 20-point outing he delivered against the Grizzlies on Thursday, he posted another solid outing while handling a bigger workload on offense. Watson is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future with Aaron Gordon sidelined indefinitely due to injuries from a dog bite.