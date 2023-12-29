Watson accumulated 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 win over the Grizzlies.

With Aaron Gordon sidelined indefinitely due to injuries from a dog bite, Watson drew his first start of the season and delivered in a blowout win. Despite playing just 23 minutes, Watson popped for a career-high 20 points. He's a worthy waiver wire add for the time being, and he may see more run in games that are more competitive. In 12 games this season where the sophomore has seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaged 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.