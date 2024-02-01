Watson totaled nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Thunder.

Watson got the starting nod after Nikola Jokic was ruled out due to a back concern. Despite the promotion, Watson saw just 21 minutes of playing time, basically mirroring what he has been playing for the past three weeks. While he is unlikely to make too much noise when it comes to fantasy this season, he is a name to watch should he ever carve out a consistent role for himself.