Watson totaled 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

It was clear that Watson didn't have his best shot in this one, knocking down only 31.3 percent of his attempts from the field. But he managed to notch his second double-double in as many games and also stuffed the stat sheet. Watson is averaging 21.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists through nine contests this season.