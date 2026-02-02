Watson produced 29 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 loss to the Thunder.

Watson took care of business for the Nuggets, who are slowly easing Nikola Jokic back to action. Jokic only attempted nine shots in the game and left the heavy lifting to Watson, who drilled five three-pointers and contributed in every major category. Watson has posted totals over 30 points four times this season, and the UCLA product was only one point away from hitting that milestone again.