Watson ended with 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 victory over the Pistons.

Watson delivered a strong game off the bench and was able to leave his mark on both ends of the court as the Nuggets cruised their way against a reeling Pistons team. Despite holding a bench role and occasionally starting, Watson has found ways to contribute, and his offensive game is trending in the right direction. He has scored in double digits in four of his last six outings.