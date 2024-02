Watson will start Friday's game against the Kings.

The Nuggets are without Michael Porter (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring), so Watson and Justin Holiday will join the first unit. In three previous starts this season, Watson averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.