Watson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
The Nuggets will be missing Aaron Gordon (calf) and Jamal Murray (hamstring), so Russell Westbrook and Watson will get the nod as replacements. Watson is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 and 1.6 assists per game in a starting role this season.
