Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Watson is drawing the start with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) unavailable, and he's had solid runs as a starter in the past. Over 18 starts last season, Watson produced averages of 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 three-pointer and 1.7 blocks per contest.
