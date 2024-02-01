Watson will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Watson is getting the spot-start with Nikola Jokic (back) taking the night off, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. Watson can put up decent stats when given the minutes, so he could be worth a dice roll Wednesday night.
