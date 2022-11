Watson totaled 32 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 40 minutes Thursday against the Cruise.

Watson remained locked in from the field and also continues to contribute across multiple categories for the Gold. He's now 29-for-53 from the field through his first three contests of the G League campaign and has racked up eight total blocks and seven steals over that brief stretch.