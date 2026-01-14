Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Strikes for 31 in New Orleans
Watson had 31 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 win over the Pelicans.
Fresh off being named the Western Conference Player of the Week, Watson scored 30-plus points for the second time in the last four games and recorded at least one steal, one block and one three-pointer for the fourth time in the last five contests. The fourth-year forward has kicked his production into high gear since Christmas while the Nuggets have dealt with absences from Nikola Jokic (knee) and Christian Braun (ankle), and over the last 10 games Watson has averaged 22.3 points, 6.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.5 minutes while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
