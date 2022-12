Watson collected 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes Tuesday against Wisconsin.

Watson was one of three Gold players who finished with 20-plus points in this one, shooting 43.8 percent from the field while also stuffing the stat sheet. He finished the contest second on his team with three steals and also tied for the squad lead with two blocks.