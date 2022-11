Watson amassed 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3PT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks in 41 minutes Sunday against Fort Wayne.

Watson was nearly unstoppable in this one, and as a result, he rarely left the court. He was extremely efficient from the field and also was a monster on the defensive end by swatting away four shots and narrowly missing out on a double-double.