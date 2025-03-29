Watson produced eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 129-93 victory over the Jazz.

With Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined, Watson got the start and once again made an impact at the defensive end of the court, recording multiple blocks for the fourth straight game. Despite his 6-foot-7 stature, the third-year forward has been an impressive source of rejections since returning from a knee sprain that cost him all of February and the first game of March. Over his last 11 appearances, Watson has averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 boards, 2.1 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.0 threes in 26.1 minutes a contest while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent from long distance.