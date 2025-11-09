Watson recorded 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 victory over the Pacers.

Watson replaced Aaron Gordon (hamstring) in the starting lineup, tallying a season-high 16 points. Despite inconsistent minutes on most nights, Watson has had a decent start to the season, averaging 7.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21.2 minutes per game. He can be used for defensive streaming purposes or when those ahead of him in the rotation are sidelined.