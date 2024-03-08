Watson totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over Boston.

Watson led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while recording a team-best pair of blocks in a bench-high-tying minute total. Watson has reached double-figures in scoring on 14 occurrences this season, 13 of which have come off the bench. Wednesday marked the third time he has reached double figures in scoring while also recording two or more blocks.