Watson had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Rockets.

Watson is trending in the right direction for Denver and is worth a look as a pickup in deeper fantasy leagues. Outside of a poor free-throw percentage lately, Watson has been solid over his last four games. In that span, he produced averages of 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers on 51.4 percent shooting from the field in 27.1 minutes. His minutes will likely remain healthy as long as Nikola Jokic (ankle) is still sidelined.