Watson is out for Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to a sprained right knee.
Watson will miss his first game of the season Saturday due to a knee injury. Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Watson's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with New Orleans.
