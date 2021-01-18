Dozier posted nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 28 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 109-105 loss to the Jazz.

Even with Gary Harris (personal) back in action after a two-game absence, Dozier still saw ample playing time thanks to his positive impact on both ends of the floor. Head coach Michael Malone has spoken glowingly about Dozier this season, but the 24-year-old will have a tough time seeing consistent enough minutes and usage to warrant a pickup in standard leagues. Michael Porter's (COVID-19) likely return to the lineup later this week is expected to further limit the fantasy values of Dozier, Harris and Will Barton.