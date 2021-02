Dozier (hamstring) could miss the Nuggets' next two games, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dozier had already been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, but coach Michael Malone said that he could return at some point during the upcoming road trip that begins Tuesday. As a result, he'll likely miss the Nuggets' game against the Lakers on Sunday. Will Barton and R.J. Hampton should continue to see increased playing time in his absence.