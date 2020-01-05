Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Dealing with illness
Dozier (illness) didn't play in Saturday's G League game versus Grand Rapids.
Dozier has been a consistent starter for Windy City, averaging 36.6 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has been superb, as he's averaged 20.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. The severity isn't clear, but there hasn't been any indication that Dozier will miss substantial time.
