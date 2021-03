Dozier scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added five rebounds in a 129-104 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Dozier picked up his first double figure scoring game of the second half of the season in what was a dominant victory for the Nuggets. The guard missed 15 games due to a hamstring injury, but he has been a consistent piece of the rotation for Denver this year. On the season, Dozier is averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game which are both career highs.