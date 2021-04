Dozier is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dozier has handled a sizeable role off the bench for Denver recently, and he'll now draw his first start of the season with Will Barton (hamstring) sidelined by what may not be a short-term injury. With over 20 points in each of his last five games, and 30 or more points in two of those contests, Dozier is clearly worth real fantasy consideration.