Dozier was scheduled to receive an MRI on his left hip Tuesday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets want to get a clearer sense of the severity of Dozier's hip injury after he became the latest member of a growing list of banged-up Denver guards during Monday's loss to the Lakers. The team is viewing Dozier as day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, but the fact that he was sent in for the MRI doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll be available for the contest.