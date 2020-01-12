Dozier generated a game-high 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go with nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 43 minutes for the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday in the affiliate's 120-112 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

One of the Nuggets' two two-way players, Dozier hasn't seen any action at the NBA level with Denver enjoying sound health in the backcourt. Dozier should continue to receive ample playing time in the G League, where he's averaging 21.4 points (on 43.8 percent shooting from the field), 7.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 36.9 minutes per game over his 18 appearances.