Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Goes off in G League
Dozier generated a game-high 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go with nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 43 minutes for the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday in the affiliate's 120-112 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
One of the Nuggets' two two-way players, Dozier hasn't seen any action at the NBA level with Denver enjoying sound health in the backcourt. Dozier should continue to receive ample playing time in the G League, where he's averaging 21.4 points (on 43.8 percent shooting from the field), 7.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 36.9 minutes per game over his 18 appearances.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.