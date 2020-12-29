Dozier posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during a 124-111 win over the Rockets on Monday.

Dozier isn't posting big numbers early in the season, but he does look like a key bench piece for the Nuggets as he has played between 14 and 19 minutes in each of the team's three games so far. The 17.7 minutes he's averaging early this year would equal the highest minutes average of any season for the 24-year-old shooting guard. Denver is relatively loaded at the wing position with the likes of Gary Harris, Will Barton, Michael Porter and Facundo Campazzo, so Dozier has plenty of competition for minutes. If any of those players deal with injuries this season, Dozier would have more of an opportunity to break out.