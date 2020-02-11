Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Listed as probable Wednesday
Dozier is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers due to a right hip contusion.
Dozier has apparently emerged from Monday's win over the Spurs with a right hip contusion. The injury though doesn't seem to severe, as Dozier should be active barring any major setbacks before tipoff Wednesday.
