Coach Michael Malone indicated Wednesday that Dozier (groin) is facing an extended absence, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The 24-year-old suffered a right adductor strain Tuesday, and Malone said he doesn't expect the wing to play "any time soon." It's safe to assume Dozier will be sidelined through the end of the regular season, which finishes up May 16 at Portland, and his availability for the playoffs remains uncertain at best.