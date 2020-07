Dozier has yet to arrive in Orlando and remains absent from the Nuggets' workouts at the Walt Disney World complex, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Along with Dozier, Gary Harris, Michael Porter, Torrey Craig and Monte Morris have yet to join the Nuggets due to unspecified reasons, while star center Nikola Jokic (illness) -- who is believed to have fully recovered from an earlier bout with COVID-19 -- remains stuck in Serbia awaiting a flight to the United States. None of the missing players have formally opted out of the NBA season restart, so the expectation is that all will eventually arrive in Orlando. If Dozier's absence lingers into next week, however, his status for the Nuggets' first game in Orlando on Aug. 1 versus the Heat could become more of a question mark.