Dozier totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 134-119 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Dozier saw additional opportunities with Jamal Murray (knee) out of the lineup and had a solid two-way performance. The guard was able to match his season-high total in steals and also contributed as a distributor on offense. Dozier has been struggling offensively over his last seven games, averaging just 3.0 points on 21.1 percent shooting from the field and 16.7 percent shooting from three.

