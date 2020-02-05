Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Playing time goes down
Dozier finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across eight minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 127-99 win over the Trail Blazers.
Dozier was held below double-digit minutes for the first time in four games, which didn't come as much of a surprise with Denver welcoming starting point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) back from a 10-game absence. Dozier may stick in the rotation Wednesday against the Jazz after Denver traded away three players following Tuesday's game, but he could be out of the mix as soon as Saturday in Phoenix. Denver should have new acquisition Shabazz Napier available in that contest.
