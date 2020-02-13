Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Plays 16 minutes in loss
Dozier (hip) totaled two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.
As expected Dozier, who was battling a hip bruise entering the game, was able to take the court, though he didn't add much in his 16 minutes of run. The 23-year-old guard appears to have found a home in Denver's rotation as he's averaged 14.6 minutes over his 14 games with the team this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...