Dozier (hip) totaled two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

As expected Dozier, who was battling a hip bruise entering the game, was able to take the court, though he didn't add much in his 16 minutes of run. The 23-year-old guard appears to have found a home in Denver's rotation as he's averaged 14.6 minutes over his 14 games with the team this year.