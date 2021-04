Dozier ended with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 victory over Portland.

Dozier led all Nuggets reserves with 25 minutes, something that could stick for at least the short term. With the Nuggets down two primary guards in Jamal Murray (knee) and Monte Morris (hamstring), Dozier could find himself in an elevated role, potentially leading to him putting up back-end fantasy value.