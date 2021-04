Dozier ended with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt)seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 victory over Portland.

Dozier led the Nuggets' bench with 25 minutes, something that could stick for at least the short-term. With the Nuggets down two primary guards, Dozier could find himself in an elevated role, potentially leading to him putting up backend fantasy value.