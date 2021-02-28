Dozier (hamstring) logged nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 126-96 win over the Thunder.

Due to the blowout nature of the contest, the Nuggets had the luxury of easing Dozier back into the rotation after he had missed the previous 15 games with a hamstring strain. Dozier looked sharp in his return to the court, and he could be in store for a slight uptick in playing time in the Nuggets' remaining three games before the All-Star break with Denver uncertain to have any of JaMychal Green (shoulder), Gary Harris (thigh) or Paul Millsap (knee) available for the upcoming week.