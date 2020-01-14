Play

Dozier was recalled from the G League on Tuesday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Dozier has yet to appear in a game for the Nuggets this season, but with the team dealing with multiple injuries, he'll be brought up as an option off the bench. His last NBA action dates back to 2018, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in six contests with the Celtics.

