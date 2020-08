Dozier scored 18 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a block in 27 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Lakers.

Eight Nuggets posted double figures in points but it was Dozier who led the way with his best game of the season. In six games since the restart, the 23-year-old has averaged 9.3 points per contest. Perhaps the scoring outburst will afford him more minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday.